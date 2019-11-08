Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Brendan Ciccone
Hunter
Would you use Audio Test Kitchen for deciding on your next microphone?
Yes
Maybe
No
Upvote (1)Share1 Answer
Hunter
Buying a microphone can be a gamble. Some microphones work great on certain instruments and fail completely on others. Some have extra highs or deeper lows. Some microphones can be several thousand dollars and be outperformed by microphones of just a few hundred dollars. 👀 As a musician and producer, one of the most annoying things is being unable to walk into a music store and try different microphones. Even audio samples found on YouTube are extremely inconsistent. Audio Test Kitchen fixes that by providing a perfect environment to compare microphone audio. They created this project in conjunction with a ton of respected brands. It looks like they have plans to move onto pedals, guitar amps, and much more! I'm personally excited to see where they take this. 🎸
UpvoteShare