Audio Ruler is an innovative app that uses advanced algorithms to estimate distance by analyzing sound waves parameters. Audio Ruler provides accurate measurements on both short and long distances. To measure any distance you need: - your iPhone with iOS 13 or later - earphones (works with wireless and regular earphones) - follow the instructions provided in the app Download here: https://apps.apple.com/app/audio... How to use Audio Ruler:
Hi all, I am not the maker of the app explicitly, but I did develop the algorithm behind it. The main problem was that any delay caused by the device disqualified the result as 1 nanosecond delayed made the measurement inaccurate. I spent 2 years and made the scientific paper on my University which began my adventure with measuring Sound Waves. If there are any people that are sound waves master - we can make many exciting apps together. Next app we will make using the sound algorithms is thermometer. I already have a proof of concept working. Have a nice day y'all!
Guys, you are so creative! Congrats! :)
Very interesting – how does this compare to the accuracy of AR ruler apps (like Apple's own iOS Measure app)?