Audio Playr is a handy tool to play, arrange and export almost any file that contains audio. It can handle almost anything you throw at it, as long as the file contains audio in some form. Everything from odd audio formats to movie file containers and you can export everything back to AAC or Apple Lossless.
Jörgen IsakssonMaker@jorgenisaksson · The Man at Bitfield AB
Version 2.2 just released with support for macOS Mojave and Dark Mode + more. Version history at https://www.bitfield.se/littleau...
Elena ZhizhimontovaPro@zelena · Co-Founder, TogethAR | Coder + Artist
Nice!!! Which playlist types do you support? I see m3u; do you also happen to support hls and pls?
