Audio Lesson Generator is an android app that creates audio lessons for drilling a series of questions and answers in to your long-term memory. It uses a similar graduated recall interval formula as the long-proven Pimsleur language lessons. You record your voice asking a question and then record the answer and the app creates audio drills.
Around the web
Spaced repetition - WikipediaSpaced repetition is a learning technique that incorporates increasing intervals of time between subsequent review of previously learned material in order to exploit the psychological spacing effect. Alternative names include spaced rehearsal, expanding rehearsal, graduated intervals, repetition spacing, repetition scheduling, spaced retrieval and expanded retrieval.
Wikipedia
The Pimsleur Language Method - Art of Memory BlogLately, I've been really busy with work, and haven't done as much with memory as I wish I were doing. I'm about to leave to Hawaii for a week, though I'm not sure how much free time I will have. Though I haven't had time to work on memorizing Portuguese vocabulary, I've been listening to the Pimsleur Brazilian Portuguese CDs.
Art of Memory Blog
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
⭐️
Nathan CainMaker@nathan_cain · I'm learning Chinese
I made Audio Lesson Generator because I loved the Pimsleur audio lessons for learning beginning Mandarin Chinese, but now I need to take my vocabulary from intermediate to advanced. I'm able to use "flashcards" while driving to work but I keep my hands on the wheel. For example, the app says: "How do you say Android?". I then say "·ānzhuó". I don't have to tell the app if I got the answer right while I'm driving. It lets you do that later. I'm learning vocab a lot faster now because I use my wasted moments. I can even learn in the shower!
Upvote (1)Share·