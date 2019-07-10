Audio for Mac

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Fede Behrens
Ben’s a great developer and I’m confident he can deliver on this, looking forward to seeing the project come to life!
Upvote (1)Share
Great work! Where do you see this fitting in the landscape of increasingly stream-dominated services? Is the market still big enough for people who keep local copies of music?
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@neilcocker Hey Neil, right now there is room for collectors with large file based collections, perhaps imported from CD or vinyl who value *owning music*, not just renting it from a service like Apple Music. Beyond that the music that ends up on streaming services still has be made, and the business of making music is still file dominated. With the music industry growing once again I see a real space for a professional music manager.