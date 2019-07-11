Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Audio Focus

Audio Focus

Focus on audio from the current tab on Chrome

Audio Focus will help you watch a video or listen to music in the current tab without turning off sounds from the other tabs.
* Note that you've got to refresh all web pages when first installed. This bug will be fixed on next patch
* Shorcut Key: Alt + F
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
장웅근
장웅근
Maker
I am a maker of this extension cheering in Seoul, South Korea. I developed Audio Focus for my own needs. :) I hope you may find it useful too!
UpvoteShare