Audio Focus
Audio Focus
Focus on audio from the current tab on Chrome
Audio Focus will help you watch a video or listen to music in the current tab without turning off sounds from the other tabs.
* Note that you've got to refresh all web pages when first installed. This bug will be fixed on next patch
* Shorcut Key: Alt + F
38 minutes ago
장웅근
I am a maker of this extension cheering in Seoul, South Korea. I developed Audio Focus for my own needs. :) I hope you may find it useful too!
