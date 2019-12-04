Deals
Audio card by MyPostcard
Audio card by MyPostcard
Mail a 60 second audio recording in a personalized card
Android
iPhone
+ 3
Mail an audio greeting card to friends, personalized with your own audio recording of up to 60 seconds plus your own photos - super easily via the MyPostcard app.
The first on-demand card on the market, audio files are stored on a micro sound chip and play when opened.
