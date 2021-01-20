discussion
Dinesh Ganti
MakerCEO, Digital Kites
We are very excited to share AudiencePlay with the Product Hunt community and we look forward to your suggestions and ideas.!! Almost 15 years ago Google and the others made it very easy for publishers to earn money by placing ads. However, a lot has changed since then. Users now spend their time on multiple devices and social and video consumption has risen . Brands have followed users and budgets are spread across channels such as Apps, Social, Programmatic, ConnectedTV and so on. The 'who' is now as important as the 'where'. Campaigns have moved to audience driven advertising As an app or website owner, how can you participate in this growing data economy with control? Enter AudiencePlay Our vision is to empower every app and website owner to manage their user data and share audiences with brands thus creating a new revenue strategy beyond placing ads or as an alternative to placing ads. Everyone is invited to participate whether it's a budding startup or a app/site with millions of users already. For this reason, our platform is free. We take a revenue share out of what our clients earn. AudiencePlay takes care of > Mapping the digital identifiers of your users into other identifiers automatically so that brands can target their dream audiences across devices and it's a win win for everyone > Monitoring the usage of your audiences by brands > Collecting the revenue and passing it on after keeping a revenue share > As 3rd party cookies are going to fade away and we are prepared to be prepared. Read more: https://digitalkites.com/blog/co... Some good work we've put in so far: * 200+ clients and growing at 20 new integrations every week at the moment. * A dedicated data security team. * ISO 27001 certified organisation * If you wish to have AudiencePlay deployed entirely within your premise and manage it in your own servers, it's possible with our stack already Join us as we create this audience revolution !! We would love to hear what you think of our product, and we would be super eager to listen to innovative suggestions or integration ideas with your products etc.. Share your comments here or reach out to us .. Have a great day!!
Having both Audience management and monitisation capabilities under one roof that too for free. Sounds very promising @dinesh_ganti Way to go!
Ah, this looks great and will be trying this. Alternative incomes sounds cool (while keeping the privacy since I see you are certified in it too). Good luck.
@manojsurya3110 thank you...
Good Luck @dinesh_ganti
The journey well captured @dineshganti. Audience Play surely will make life easy for Publishers to manage their First Party Data. Kuddos to the team!!