Audience First - Handbook
Ranked #13 for today
Audience First - Handbook
To start your own business, build an audience first
A book to help you to build an audience before starting your business. This book is for everyone who wants to know about building an audience without spending a dime. The key point is being patient.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Books
,
Side Project
by
Audience First - Handbook
About this launch
Audience First - Handbook
To start your own business, build an audience first.
1
review
55
followers
Follow for updates
Audience First - Handbook by
Audience First - Handbook
was hunted by
Levent Askan
in
Marketing
,
Books
,
Side Project
. Made by
Levent Askan
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
Audience First - Handbook
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Audience First - Handbook's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
24
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#105
Report