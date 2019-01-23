Audie is a streaming service that lets you LISTEN to top movies and TV shows like you would an audiobook, wherever you go. Each track has a narrator describing all the visuals that you would see on the screen while still hearing the dialogue, music, and sound effects.
Hey! I’m Alex and I’ve spent the past 3 years building technology for people that are Deaf / HoH or Blind / Low Vision, all in the entertainment space. I realized that the audio tracks that blind people use to watch movies and TV are amazing to listen to while I drive, work out, and do anything where I can’t stare at my screen. I managed to finish 350 movies last year just by listening! The tracks are the same length as the original visual content and include ALL of the audio, plus a narrator describing what you would be seeing. They’re professionally produced by the studios. I built Audie for the general user to try so that anyone can find time to enjoy new titles and old favorites, but in a way that doesn’t keep us glued to a screen. This is just an alpha and there are thousands of tracks I’ll be making available over time. Ask me anything, I hope you enjoy it, and happy listening!
