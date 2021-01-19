  1. Home
Audibly

StumbleUpon for audio experiments to inspire your workday

Web App
Tech
Audio and Voice
Audio experiments to inspire your workday. The website that takes you to something audible (and awesome) randomly.
M.V. Sajin
Maker
Web Designer
Hello! I suppose stuff like this should be submitted close to Fridays to peacefully spend time staring at awesome random audio stuff, but hope some of you will find it not only fun, but inspiring as well. Cheers, Max.
JohanDTGrowth hacker in a Venture Fund
awesome. Like the good old music players with sound visualisation. Could stare at it for hours
@johan_duus_terkelsen Glad you like it, BTW the player is not so old, it' a hi-end stuff made by the French compagny "Laboiteconcept" recently.
