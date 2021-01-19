discussion
M.V. Sajin
MakerWeb Designer
Hello! I suppose stuff like this should be submitted close to Fridays to peacefully spend time staring at awesome random audio stuff, but hope some of you will find it not only fun, but inspiring as well. Cheers, Max.
awesome. Like the good old music players with sound visualisation. Could stare at it for hours
@johan_duus_terkelsen Glad you like it, BTW the player is not so old, it' a hi-end stuff made by the French compagny "Laboiteconcept" recently.