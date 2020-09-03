  1. Home
Audible Plus

Find listens for every moment. Choose binge-worthy audiobooks, exclusive podcasts, and genre-bending Audible Originals. Discover a growing collection of exclusive content made to be heard. Your listening routine starts here.
Audible launches a cheaper subscription plan for access to its exclusive podcasts and audio contentAudible, an Amazon company, is separating its exclusive audio content out into its own plan today with a cheaper subscription that doesn't include credits to download audiobooks outside its catalog. Audible Plus, for $7.95 a month, is the company's cheapest plan, giving subscribers access to Audible's collection of exclusive audio content, like podcasts.
All-You-Can-Listen Membership Option, Audible Plus, Rolls Out in PreviewHighlights Audible is in the preview phase of a brand-new all-you-can-listen service, Audible Plus, that will provide access to an array of Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts that span genres, lengths and formats.
We're definitely moving towards a world where major media companies will be competing to own an ongoing relationship with us, for a fee. Spotify is doing it with Joe Rogan and Michelle Obama, and Amazon (i.e. Audible) is doing it with... *checks notes* ... Alicia Silverstone and Michael Caine.
