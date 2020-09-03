Audible Plus
discussion
Chris Messina
Hunter
We're definitely moving towards a world where major media companies will be competing to own an ongoing relationship with us, for a fee. Spotify is doing it with Joe Rogan and Michelle Obama, and Amazon (i.e. Audible) is doing it with... *checks notes* ... Alicia Silverstone and Michael Caine.
