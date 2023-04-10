Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Atua
Atua
Instant ChatGPT access on any Mac app with a simple hotkey
Visit
Upvote 11
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Unlock the power of ChatGPT with a single shortcut key on any Mac app 🙅♂️ no more context switching.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Touch Bar Apps
by
Atua
Benro Theta
Ad
A smart, modular travel tripod with auto-leveling & more
About this launch
Atua
ChatGPT in any Mac app ⚡
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Atua by
Atua
was hunted by
Yudax
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Menu Bar Apps
,
Touch Bar Apps
. Made by
Yudax
. Featured on April 15th, 2023.
Atua
is not rated yet. This is Atua's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report