Attentive 2.0

The proactive sales tool, using slack to update hubspot CRM

Attentive is your proactive sales assistant, directly on Slack, that allows you to update your HubSpot CRM without even opening it. Our bot gives your team useful information on deals and ensures your pipeline is always up to date, with minimum effort.

Mangrove makes a first move into Portugal with $1.2M into Attentive, alongside IndicoAttentive, a Techstars Boulder alumnus, closing of a $1.2M Seed round co-led by Lisbon based Indico Capital Partners and Luxembourg based Mangrove Capital Partners. This also marks Mangrove's first ever investment into a Portugal-based start-up. The southern-European country has surged as a Europea...
Hunter
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
Daniel Araújo
Daniel Araújo
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeré
Nichole Elizabeth DeMeréHunterPro@nikkielizdemere · B2B SaaS Consultant
Did you know a salesperson spends up to 1/3 of their time on administrative tasks? Attentive is a great solution for sales teams by allowing the teams to update HubSpot directly on Slack. Attentive is the "middle man", ensuring information is right where it should be: wherever salespeople are. This tool also has benefits for sales managers - not only because sales teams are happier with less fuss, but especially because it increases data quality (and quantity). And better data translates to better reports.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Nice @danielattentive whats new since the last launch?
Daniel Araújo
Daniel Araújo@daniel_araujo2
Hi @aaronoleary , Since the last launch we've redesigned our product completely, since we figured we could do much more for sales teams. We made Attentive much more proactive and helpful for salespeople, since it now allows them to interact with their HubSpot CRM directly on Slack, keeping their pipeline up to date. Instead of just following companies or gathering info, Attentive now allows sales team to input data into the CRM wherever they are, via Slack, such as creating deals, adding missing information or searching for deals and sharing them with teammates. Hope this helps :) Cheers!
