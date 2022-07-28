Products
Attention Settings
Ranked #13 for today
Attention Settings
Reclaim control over how you're being manipulated
We believe you deserve awareness and control over how you're being manipulated. Attention settings is a practical concept showing how attention-extracting products could be regulated.
Launched in
User Experience
Apple
Design
Attention Settings
About this launch
Reclaim Control Over How You're Being Manipulated
Attention Settings by
Attention Settings
was hunted by
Welf von Hören
in
User Experience
Apple
Design
Welf von Hören
. Featured on July 29th, 2022.
Attention Settings
is not rated yet. This is Attention Settings's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#148
