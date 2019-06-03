Attendink main features at a glance:
• Clean and neat design with fresh and intuitive interface
• High-quality graphics with easy to navigate menus
• Easily import contacts
• Works in offline mode
• Useful for different needs and occasions
Teon OoiMaker@teonator
Taking attendance has never been easier, simpler and more efficient with Attendink. No matter you are a college professor, school teacher, or an instructor, we’ve got you covered. You just need to create a new session, add attendees, and start registering attendance. So, if you are looking for an easy to use yet powerful attendance app, download Attendink for free and enjoy managing your classes, meetings, and events more efficiently. Attendink comes with a clean and neat design and the interface is so user-friendly that you’ll get the whole idea after opening the app for the very first time and adding a new session. It works flawlessly in offline mode. Attendink, the free attendance app for teachers, is fully functional in offline mode and you don’t need to be connected to a network to be able to register and track attendance. Import contacts easily and fast. You don’t need to worry about adding students to your session one by one, as you get to easily import contacts in batch from your phone. All the data is stored on your phone. And last but not the least is about security. All the data is stored in your storage to make sure there are no security concerns. So, download Attendink, the free attendance app for teachers, on your iPhone and let us know about any bugs, questions, feature requests or any other suggestions.
