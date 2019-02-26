AttendanceBot 2.0
AttendanceBot can be summed up as the one bot to rule absence management, time tracking and employee shift planning.
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What's new in this update?
Kanav AbrolMakerHiring@pm_
Thanks Kevin for hunting us. AttendanceBot ia a absence management and time tracking solution designed with ease of use in mind. You dont need to install a new app or log into a new software since AttendanceBot works right inside your favorite instant messenger - Slack, Google Chat and Microsoft Teams. AttendanceBot encourages transparency and acountability in the team by integrating with your calendar and doing daily announcements of who is on leave or working remotely. You can see a live stream of the folks who work hourly, as they clock in and out during the day. All this packed by a robust dashboard that shows analytics, pulls up reports as well as allows you to fine tune AttendanceBot to your needs.
