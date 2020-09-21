discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Kai Xian Teng
Maker
🎈
The COVID pandemic has led to the rapid acceleration of remote learning. Already, over 100 million teachers and students have turned to Google Classroom — an easy-to-use, free service that facilitates remote learning. As its usage grows, so has the need to reduce the complexity of attendance taking in Google Classroom for students, teachers and administrators. With Attendance Taker for Classroom’s seamless automation, scheduling happens with one click. Because it is integrated with Google Classroom data, class lists are auto-filled, and drop down lists make it easy to select a few students or the entire class by clicking Invite All. When the student signs into the class, their account is validated with Google Classroom and attendance is automatically recorded.
UpvoteShareReport