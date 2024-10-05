Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Attend QR
Attend QR
An attendance management system
Visit
Upvote 12
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Attend QR is an Attendance Management System where users scan Attend QR code to mark attendance in real time. Admins get detailed insights and reports. Automations and customizations can be made as per requirements.
Launched in
Web App
SaaS
Tech
by
Attend QR
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Attend QR
Just Scan & Attend
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Attend QR by
Attend QR
was hunted by
Imran Farhat
in
Web App
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Imran Farhat
. Featured on October 12th, 2024.
Attend QR
is not rated yet. This is Attend QR's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report