  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Attend QR
    Attend QR

    Attend QR

    An attendance management system

    Free Options
    Attend QR is an Attendance Management System where users scan Attend QR code to mark attendance in real time. Admins get detailed insights and reports. Automations and customizations can be made as per requirements.
    Launched in
    Web App
    SaaS
    Tech
     by
    Attend QR
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Firebase
    Tailwind CSS
    React
    About this launch
    Attend QR
    Attend QRJust Scan & Attend
    0
    reviews
    12
    followers
    Attend QR by
    Attend QR
    was hunted by
    Imran Farhat
    in Web App, SaaS, Tech. Made by
    Imran Farhat
    . Featured on October 12th, 2024.
    Attend QR
    is not rated yet. This is Attend QR's first launch.
    Upvotes
    12
    Vote chart
    Comments
    1
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -