Atomize React is a UI framework that helps developers collaborate with designers and build consistent user interfaces effortlessly. It is based on Atomize design system for Sketch.
Hi ProductHunt, I'm excited to announce Atomize React. This is my first product on Product Hunt and I'm really excited 🥳 Atomize React is an open-source UI framework for React JS and is based on the Atomic Design System for Sketch. Atomize React helps in maintaining a consistent brand language of the website/web apps along with efficient way of using grid, spacing and making the websites responsive. With the beta release, I have introduced the most basic components. I would love to receive feedback & I'm happy to answer all your questions.
The amazing Atomize UI kit is now available in your favourite JS framework. Yes, as a React UI kit!! Definitely must try for your next project.
Very comprehensive set of components and nicely implemented. Nice work @proksh_luthra1 & amazing UI kit again @akashtyagi027 👏🏼
This is really an Amazing React UI framework! Must try for your upcoming projects.
