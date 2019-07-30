Log InSign up
Atomize React

An open source design system for ReactJS

#4 Product of the DayToday
Atomize React is a UI framework that helps developers collaborate with designers and build consistent user interfaces effortlessly. It is based on Atomize design system for Sketch.
Getting started with React Atomize & Gatsby - HashnodeAs a JS developer, I love trying out new JS frameworks. Most recently, A Friend of mine, Proksh, launched his React UI Framework atomize. So, this post is all about getting started with react atomize in gatsby. For the basic gatsby setup, Check out...
3 Reviews5.0/5
Proksh Luthra
Proksh Luthra
Maker
Hi ProductHunt, I'm excited to announce Atomize React. This is my first product on Product Hunt and I'm really excited 🥳 Atomize React is an open-source UI framework for React JS and is based on the Atomic Design System for Sketch. Atomize React helps in maintaining a consistent brand language of the website/web apps along with efficient way of using grid, spacing and making the websites responsive. With the beta release, I have introduced the most basic components. I would love to receive feedback & I'm happy to answer all your questions.
kushagra gour
kushagra gour
Hunter
The amazing Atomize UI kit is now available in your favourite JS framework. Yes, as a React UI kit!! Definitely must try for your next project.
kushagra gour
kushagra gour
Hunter
Very comprehensive set of components and nicely implemented. Nice work @proksh_luthra1 & amazing UI kit again @akashtyagi027 👏🏼
Bora Öztunç
Bora Öztunç
🥳👏👏👏👏
Karan Makan
Karan Makan
This is really an Amazing React UI framework! Must try for your upcoming projects.
