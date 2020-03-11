Discussion
Sagar Malik
Really helped me calm my nerves. The 7 day program really challenges your thoughts & releases anxiety. The step by step manner smoothly guided and introduced me to the blissful world of meditation. Thanks to the developers.
@sagar_malik666 We're happy to see that it helped you! Thanks a lot for your feedback :)
This app provided the push I needed to maintain a regular meditation habit and a disciplinary day to day routine.
@deepak_malik1 Thank you. Excited to have you as an early user.!!
Hello Product Hunters ! I am excited to announce Atom, a habit building app centered around mindfulness meditation. In today's day and age, technology has severely affected our attention spans and relationships. We, at Atom, believe that technology should aid us, instead of distracting us away from the habits we wish to form and the goals we wish to achieve. Using principles of behavioural psychology and decades of research on habit building, Atom aids in forming a habit of mindfulness meditation for its users. We believe that atomic, yet incremental changes in our lifestyle can be extremely powerful and transformative! For now, Atom is in beta version and available on Android. We look forward to hearing from you :)
Being a person with a very restless mind, Trying to meditate in the first place and then committing to it to form a habit is something I was never ab;e to do! Atom has actually made it easier for me to do that.
@atishayaj Can totally relate with you buddy. Happy to see you find value in Atom :)