Atmos Calculator

Thank you Nathan for the Hunt 🙏 Hey all 👋 We are creating Atmos, an all-in-one platform that allows you to build your dream home from the ground up. Since COVID started everyone has felt the pain of being stuck at home in their SF or NYC shoebox for way too long. Now that companies, such as Twitter, are shifting fully remote indefinitely, we created a Calculator that takes your rent and shows you what you could build in an emerging city like Austin, Raleigh, Salt Lake City, etc. Once you've completed the calculator, enter your email below to join the waitlist for building your dream home in your selected market 🏡 Happy to answer any questions you may have!
This is exactly what I've always wondered about!! Great idea! Gonna love testing this
@thiscodeworks thank you! Join the waitlist to try the home configurator.
