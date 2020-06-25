  1. Home
  2.  → Atmos

Atmos

Build exactly the home you want, where you want.

An online platform that makes it simple to custom build a home. The platform guides home buyers thru the process: finding and purchasing land, designing the house, choosing appliances, finding a lender and moving-in. Atmos is currently live in North Carolina.
A Sam Altman-backed housebuilding startup is trying to convince tech workers to abandon the high-priced Bay Area as remote work gains in popularityThe housebuilding startup Atmos is trying to encourage tech workers to relocate because of lockdowns. The startup launched a calculator showing workers in the San Francisco Bay Area and other big cities what their rents would buy them if they worked remotely elsewhere in the US.
Atmos wants to make building a house a one-click effortHomebuilding is not for the faint of heart, particularly those who want to build something custom. Selecting the right architect and designer, the myriad of contractors, the complexity of building codes and siting, the regulatory approvals from local authorities. It's a full-time job - and you don'...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Nick
Maker
Thank you Nathan for the Hunt 🙏 Hey all 👋 We just raised our $2M seed/angel round and are currently going through Y-Combinator 🚀 We are creating Atmos, an all-in-one platform that allows you to build your dream home from the ground up. Choose your location, home, package, and let us handle the rest. We are currently live in Raleigh-Durham, and Charlotte, but are building a waitlist for other emerging cities like Austin, Denver, and Portland. One day we plan to help redefine what a home is, creating more intelligent and aware spaces 🏡 Happy to answer any questions you may have and feel free to DM me on Twitter @PrimalNick 🙂
Upvote (2)Share