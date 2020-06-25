Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Nick
Maker
Thank you Nathan for the Hunt 🙏 Hey all 👋 We just raised our $2M seed/angel round and are currently going through Y-Combinator 🚀 We are creating Atmos, an all-in-one platform that allows you to build your dream home from the ground up. Choose your location, home, package, and let us handle the rest. We are currently live in Raleigh-Durham, and Charlotte, but are building a waitlist for other emerging cities like Austin, Denver, and Portland. One day we plan to help redefine what a home is, creating more intelligent and aware spaces 🏡 Happy to answer any questions you may have and feel free to DM me on Twitter @PrimalNick 🙂
Upvote (2)Share