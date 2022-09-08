Products
Atlas Navi
Atlas Navi
Navigation app that uses AI and smartphones to avoid traffic
Atlas Navi is a navigation app that uses A.I. and the smartphone camera to avoid traffic by detecting road conditions, accidents, traffic in each lane, police vehicles and many more.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Cryptocurrency
by
Atlas Navi
About this launch
Atlas Navi
Navigation app that uses AI and smartphones to avoid traffic
Atlas Navi by
Atlas Navi
was hunted by
Neeraj Thakur
in
Crypto
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Cryptocurrency
. Made by
George Grama
. Featured on September 8th, 2022.
Atlas Navi
is not rated yet. This is Atlas Navi's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#121
