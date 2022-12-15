Products
Atlas Icons
Ranked #7 for today
Atlas Icons
2,300 free, open source pixel perfect icons
Visit
Upvote 30
25% Off (see comment)*
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Atlas icons is a free and open-source library, licensed under MIT. Delivering 2,300+ Pixel perfect icons and more in the making. Built by the creators of Getillustrations.com and Roundicons.com
Launched in
Icons
,
Web Design
,
Design resources
by
Atlas Icons
Burb
Launch your membership in minutes, not months.
About this launch
Atlas Icons
2,300 free, open source pixel perfect icons
0
reviews
31
followers
Follow for updates
Atlas Icons by
Atlas Icons
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Icons
,
Web Design
,
Design resources
. Made by
Ramy Wafaa
and
Scott Lewis
. Featured on December 16th, 2022.
Atlas Icons
is not rated yet. This is Atlas Icons's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
11
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#171
Report