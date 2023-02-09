Products
Atlantic Money Android App
Atlantic Money Android App
Atlantic Money is now available for Android users
Visit
Free
Starting today, millions of Android users across Europe can now transfer money abroad for just a fixed fee of £/€3 at the current exchange rate. Save up to 99% compared to Wise, Revolut, PayPal and more when moving money internationally.
Launched in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Money
by
Atlantic Money
About this launch
Atlantic Money
Sending money abroad, finally done right.
Follow for updates
Atlantic Money Android App by
Atlantic Money
was hunted by
Lukas von Zittwitz
in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Money
. Made by
Lukas von Zittwitz
,
Neeraj Baid
,
Ilya Fisiuk
,
Greg Pevnev
,
Patrick Kavanagh
and
Yan Bezborodov
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
Atlantic Money
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on March 9th, 2022.
