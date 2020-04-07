Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Keenen Charles
Maker
Hey everyone! I've been stuck at home like the rest of the world and looking for ways to get through it. Then I started seeing a lot of artists I follow hosting live concerts, classes, and events on social media. #AtHomeStreams is a way to share all of those events and help everyone find something fun to do alongside others stuck in the same situation. There are concerts, workout sessions, standup comedy, cooking tutorials, and I'm adding new events daily. If you know any interesting upcoming events feel free to submit!
UpvoteShare