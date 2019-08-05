Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Colin Bethea
I created Athenify to solve my own problem. It's not a monumental or complicated application by any means, but I was sick of using Evernote and Todoist when I really needed none of the advanced features. So I created Athenify as a sleek solution to note-taking without all the features I never use. If you want something advanced, this is not for you. If you want something sleek, simple, and minimal - this is your app.
UpvoteShare