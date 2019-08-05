Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Athenify

Athenify

Rapid note-taking for minimalists.

Take notes in seconds. Save more time. Don't bother with features you don't need.
If you want ease of use, minimalism, and simplicity - Athenify is for you.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Colin Bethea
Colin Bethea
Maker
I created Athenify to solve my own problem. It's not a monumental or complicated application by any means, but I was sick of using Evernote and Todoist when I really needed none of the advanced features. So I created Athenify as a sleek solution to note-taking without all the features I never use. If you want something advanced, this is not for you. If you want something sleek, simple, and minimal - this is your app.
UpvoteShare