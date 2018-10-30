Keep your coding knowledge up to date by answering a coding question on every new tab
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Ben TossellHunter@bentossell · newCo
Would be cool to be able to do more than one question in a tab (like complete one, go to the next one)!
Upvote (2)Share·
Jordan CampbellMaker@jordannz_ar · Building AR tools at Mosaico
@bentossell Hi Ben, thanks for hunting this! Yes I'm going to add a small button to allow you to move through the questions easier. Only showing one question at a time makes it a bit less distracting (otherwise you tend to forget why you opened the tab in the first place!)
Upvote Share·
⭐️
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Great idea! Ever consider adding a % correct tracker, so people can see what they need to improve on?
Upvote (1)Share·
Jordan CampbellMaker@jordannz_ar · Building AR tools at Mosaico
@aaronoleary Hi Aaron, yes that's going to be one of the bigger upgrades in the next week or so. The goal is to show each person their progress, and include links to references for each of the questions so you can learn at the same time. Ultimately there's going to be an (opt-in) leaderboard so you can see how you compare to other people.
Upvote (1)Share·