discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Dylan Brookes
MakerCOO @ Wavium + Astral
Hey Everyone! 👋 After working with many startups, we're now opening access to our application process. Here are some of the highlights of what's possible with Astral: 💰 Sell before you build. Startups need to validate ideas quickly. Talk is cheap, buying something isn't. Market and sell your product's vision before building. Use preorders and/or early investment to hire the talent to build the product. ⏱ Save time. Find out if your product/service has value before you spend time developing it. The heartbreak of nobody caring about your product is considerably less when you haven't devoted 5+ years of your life to it. ☑️ Get feedback faster. If people are willing to pay you for a product that doesn't yet exist, chances are your product has good product-market fit. Nobody wants to pay? Find out why and modify the product or move on. 🤡 Don't get fooled. People won't tell you they hate your idea, but their wallets will. Don't let the kind words and warm-hearted conversations fool you. If they don't pay you, they aren't interested. 🌐 Build relationships. At the heart of all businesses are people. Build meaningful relationships with other entrepreneurs and your customers. Leverage positive rapport to find others that have the same problem / are passionate about the problem you're trying to solve. 🧱 Break your barriers. Sometimes we set up fictitious barriers as to why we can't move forward (I can't because...). With Astral, you have everything you need to start selling your product/service today. Sometimes we're our own worst enemy when it comes to progress.
Share
Good luck guys!