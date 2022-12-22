Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
AstraCrypt
AstraCrypt
Store your files in a secure encrypted container
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Encryption is based on Authenticated Encryption with Associated Data. Features: ✦10+ algorithms ✦Multi-encryption of data. ✦Material You design. And much more
Launched in
Android
,
Encryption
,
Security
by
AstraCrypt
Loom
Ad
The fastest way to record and share videos at work
About this launch
AstraCrypt
Store your files in a secure encrypted container.
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
AstraCrypt by
AstraCrypt
was hunted by
Alexander Kobrys
in
Android
,
Encryption
,
Security
. Made by
Alexander Kobrys
. Featured on December 22nd, 2022.
AstraCrypt
is not rated yet. This is AstraCrypt's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
3
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#162
Report