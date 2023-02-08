Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Astra Block
Astra Block

Astra Block

Stream real-time, human-readable blockchain data

Free
Astra Block: Stream real-time, human-readable blockchain data to your app. Run lightning fast queries across Terabytes of blockchain data. See Astra Block in action with our block explorer sample app: https://eth-explorer.datastax.com/
Launched in Web3, Data & Analytics, Blockchain by
Astra Block
About this launch
Astra Block
Astra BlockStream real-time, human-readable blockchain data
0
reviews
10
followers
Astra Block by
Astra Block
was hunted by
Alex Leventer
in Web3, Data & Analytics, Blockchain. Made by
Alex Leventer
. Featured on February 8th, 2023.
Astra Block
is not rated yet. This is Astra Block's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#49
Week rank
#140