Aston Martin Rapide E

Rapide E has been designed to enhance and build on the feel, character and delivery of the V12-engine Rapide AMR. To ensure this, meticulous attention has been paid to the development and tuning of both the electric powertrain and the chassis
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Aston Martin was always my favorite brand of cars growing up, partly because of James Bond, partly because my grandad used to take me for spins in his vintage one. Felt like Aston Martin was becoming irrelevant over the past few years due to not progressing, but this is an exciting chapter. I'm hoping this is the first car in a brand new Aston Martin!
Upvote Share·