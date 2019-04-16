Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Aston Martin Rapide E

Aston Martin Rapide E

Aston Martin's first venture into electric cars. ⚡️

more info
Rapide E has been designed to enhance and build on the feel, character and delivery of the V12-engine Rapide AMR. To ensure this, meticulous attention has been paid to the development and tuning of both the electric powertrain and the chassis
Around the web
Aston Martin's all-electric Rapide E is a 604HP leap into the futureThe battery pack is sitting directly in place of the usual fuel engine, and can charge at a rate of up to 300 range-miles per hour when connected to an outlet that can deliver 100kW or higher.
Engadget
Aston Martin's first electric car is finally hereThe first all-electric Aston Martin has finally been revealed, nearly four years after it was originally announced. Based on the existing combustion-engine Aston Martin Rapide sedan, the "Rapide E" officially debuted at the Shanghai Auto Show on Tuesday. Only 155 will be made, and Aston Martin didn't announce a price for the car.
The Verge
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Aston Martin was always my favorite brand of cars growing up, partly because of James Bond, partly because my grandad used to take me for spins in his vintage one. Felt like Aston Martin was becoming irrelevant over the past few years due to not progressing, but this is an exciting chapter. I'm hoping this is the first car in a brand new Aston Martin!
Upvote ·