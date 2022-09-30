Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Astogi
Astogi
Automatic unique task numbers within Asana and track commits
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Astogi generates automatic task numbers for all tasks inside Asana so you can reference them easily. You can reference those tasks inside commits, but also in your communication towards your team and customers to improve efficiency.
Launched in
Task Management
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
by
Astogi
About this launch
Astogi
Automatic unique task numbers within Asana and track commits
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Astogi by
Astogi
was hunted by
Zander van der Meer
in
Task Management
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Zander van der Meer
. Featured on September 30th, 2022.
Astogi
is not rated yet. This is Astogi's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#211
Report