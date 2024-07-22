Launches
Asteroid X
Asteroid X
Claim, track, and invest in physical mining projects
Asteroid is an incubation center that offers physical asset digitization, pegging and equity trading services for early-stage physical mining projects, leveraging web3 technology.
Launched in
User Experience
Web3
DApp
Asteroid X
About this launch
Asteroid X
Empowering Mines, Enriching Futures!
23
Asteroid X by
Asteroid X
was hunted by
Nokk
in
User Experience
,
Web3
,
DApp
. Made by
Nokk
Featured on August 8th, 2024.
Asteroid X
is not rated yet. This is Asteroid X's first launch.
