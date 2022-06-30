Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
AssetFrog - Asset Management SaaS
AssetFrog - Asset Management SaaS
Free asset management & depreciation software
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
AssetFrog allows you to track every asset you have, no matter how big or small, expensive or cheap, tangible or intangible. No more frustration, uncertainty or spreadsheets. Everything about your assets made crystal clear!
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Tech
+1 by
AssetFrog Asset Manager
Coda
Ad
A new doc for teams
About this launch
AssetFrog Asset Manager
Leap into smarter asset management
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
AssetFrog - Asset Management SaaS by
AssetFrog Asset Manager
was hunted by
Leon Tomlinson
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Leon Tomlinson
and
Liam Kelly
. Featured on June 30th, 2022.
AssetFrog Asset Manager
is not rated yet. This is AssetFrog Asset Manager's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#21
Weekly rank
#148
Report