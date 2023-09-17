Products
Asset Management by Zorp
Track all your IT assets and software licenses with ease
Save time and keep records up-to-date in a single location by compiling laptops data, accessories data, vendor data, licenses and logs of how your assets move across the organisation with your employees.
Launched in
Productivity
Operations
Database
by
Zorp
Zorp
No code native mobile app builder for internal teams
Asset Management by Zorp by
Zorp
was hunted by
Afrid S
in
Productivity
,
Operations
,
Database
. Made by
Afrid S
,
Ajay
,
Laxmikanth Madhyastha
and
kaushalendra pandey
. Featured on September 18th, 2023.
Zorp
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on October 3rd, 2022.
Upvotes
51
Comments
6
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#12
