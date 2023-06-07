Products
Assembly
Assembly
A marketing calendar with superpowers
The first end-to-end platform for marketers to draft, plan, and schedule content - all in one place.
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Assembly
MAPT
About this launch
Assembly
A Marketing Calendar with Superpowers
Assembly by
Assembly
was hunted by
Hiten Shah
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Karine Hsu
,
Francisco Delgado
and
Jeffrey Zhao
. Featured on June 8th, 2023.
Assembly
is not rated yet. This is Assembly's first launch.
