Arieh Movtady
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! ✌️ I’m Arieh, one of the co-founders of Aspire. The others are my partners @danbunton and @malavsoni 👫. I'd also like to thank @Carey__Coach and @loulalove for all of their help throughout this journey 💛. — 💭 Life's Hectic For moments where the mind gets knocked into worries, doubts, or distractions, visualization can draw you back on track as quickly as possible. 🛠️Learn the Life-Changing Skill of Visualization It's just a simple technique in which you reconnect with your big picture for a few moments a day through five to ten minute guided sessions. You'll find that it operates as a sort of inner compass as you set out to close the gap between where you are and where you want to be, brings perspective during moments of worries, doubts, or distractions, and delivers an edge around competitive environments. 👟How it Works Don’t worry if you’ve never visualized before. Aspire is the perfect visualization app for beginners, but also includes a library of courses for intermediate and advanced users. Learn the Basics of Visualization course is completely free and will teach you the fundamental techniques of visualization and perspective. After that, by subscription, gain access to the growing library and an original guided session every day. — 👄Ask us Anything We will be here all day if you have any feedback, questions, or want to say hello, we’d love to chat! - Arieh, Dan, and Malav
