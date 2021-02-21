Discussions
Deals
Jobs
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Aspekt 3D Icons
Aspekt 3D Icons
800+ 3D shapes to customize your Notion pages
Design Tools
Productivity
Icons
Aspekt is my little growing collection of 3D shapes available in 68 colors, each. I like their look and style and I want to throw them here and there in my Notion pages and my landing pages. So, I thought I'd share them with you 😊
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
💬
Be the first to comment
Send