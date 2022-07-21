Products
Aspect
Aspect
Build react components visually. Copy UI code from any site.
Aspect's chrome extension lets you copy any component from any site or web app. You can paste the code into Aspect to visually edit it and export, or paste directly into your codebase.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
by
Aspect
About this launch
Aspect
Copy React code from any website
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Aspect by
Aspect
was hunted by
Tshepo Mohlala
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Tshepo Mohlala
. Featured on July 21st, 2022.
Aspect
is not rated yet. This is Aspect's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#27
Weekly rank
#130
