Home
→
Product
→
AskYourDatabase Desktop
AskYourDatabase Desktop
No SQL query, just chat with your SQL/NoSQL databases.
Visit
Upvote 65
3 months 30% off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
No SQL query, just chat with your SQL/NoSQL databases. Get insights, visualize, insert mockup data, design table schemas, and more.
Launched in
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Business Intelligence
by
AskYourDatabase Desktop
About this launch
AskYourDatabase Desktop
No SQL query, just chat with your SQL/NoSQL databases.
1
review
76
followers
Follow for updates
AskYourDatabase Desktop by
AskYourDatabase Desktop
was hunted by
Sheldon Niu
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Sheldon Niu
. Featured on November 30th, 2023.
AskYourDatabase Desktop
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is AskYourDatabase Desktop's first launch.
Upvotes
65
Comments
18
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
