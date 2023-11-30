Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AskYourDatabase Desktop
AskYourDatabase Desktop

No SQL query, just chat with your SQL/NoSQL databases. Get insights, visualize, insert mockup data, design table schemas, and more.
Launched in
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Business Intelligence
 by
About this launch
1review
76
followers
was hunted by
Sheldon Niu
in Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence. Made by
Sheldon Niu
. Featured on November 30th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is AskYourDatabase Desktop's first launch.
65
18
Day rank
-
Week rank
-