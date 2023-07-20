Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AskYourApp
AskYourApp

AskYourApp

AI-driven data queries for your Bubble.io app

Free
Embed
Ask Your App revolutionizes Bubble.io data interaction. It’s the first AI-powered tool enabling natural language queries to your database. Designed for Bubble.io users, it makes data access intuitive and immediate. An innovative no-code solution!
Launched in
Analytics
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
AskYourApp
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We're excited about your input! How intuitive is the natural language interface for you? How could we improve the user experience? Are there additional features you would find useful? Your feedback will guide our growth. Thank you!"

AskYourApp
The makers of AskYourApp
About this launch
AskYourApp
AskYourApp AI-driven data queries for your Bubble.io app
0
reviews
25
followers
AskYourApp by
AskYourApp
was hunted by
Timofey Zaytsev
in Analytics, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Timofey Zaytsev
,
Alyona Kvashnina
and
Mary Shor
. Featured on July 20th, 2023.
AskYourApp
is not rated yet. This is AskYourApp's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
10
Day rank
#41
Week rank
#203