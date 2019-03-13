Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Askdata

Askdata

Ask questions in natural language and find answers in data ⚡

get it
AskData is based on Human2SQL, the 🌎 world's biggest repository of 💬 natural language and SQL 📀
Main benefits:
⚡️ Superior Natural Language Querying
⚡️ Personalized Feed of Proactive Answers
⚡️ Message-Driven Collaborative Workflows
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Makers
Giuseppe Ancona
Giuseppe Ancona
Simone Di Somma
Simone Di Somma
Matteo Giacalone
Matteo Giacalone
Domenico Di Donna
Domenico Di Donna
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Simone Di Somma
Simone Di SommaMaker@simone_di_somma · CEO of Askdata
Hi Hunters 👋, Co-Founder of Askdata here. I’m happy to answer any questions! After years of hard work, we’re very excited to be on Product Hunt today - thanks @chrismessina for hunting us! We started Askdata with one goal: making access data easy for everyone. With Askdata non-technical users ask questions in Natural Language and find answers across all their data. We enable teams to become truly data-driven. Some of world biggest organizations use Askdata, companies like BNP Paribas, KPMG and TIM. We’d appreciate your feedback!
Upvote (3)·
ipau
ipau@ivap_84
Nice idea Simone, look forward to try it!
Upvote ·