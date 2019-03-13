AskData is based on Human2SQL, the 🌎 world's biggest repository of 💬 natural language and SQL 📀
⚡️ Superior Natural Language Querying
⚡️ Personalized Feed of Proactive Answers
⚡️ Message-Driven Collaborative Workflows
Simone Di SommaMaker@simone_di_somma · CEO of Askdata
Hi Hunters 👋, Co-Founder of Askdata here. I’m happy to answer any questions! After years of hard work, we’re very excited to be on Product Hunt today - thanks @chrismessina for hunting us! We started Askdata with one goal: making access data easy for everyone. With Askdata non-technical users ask questions in Natural Language and find answers across all their data. We enable teams to become truly data-driven. Some of world biggest organizations use Askdata, companies like BNP Paribas, KPMG and TIM. We’d appreciate your feedback!
ipau@ivap_84
Nice idea Simone, look forward to try it!
