AskClubhouse

M. Brook
Maker
Hey everybody 👋 I created this free tool as a response to people not being able to get on the stage in bigger rooms. It's also a great way to allow users, who don't want come up live (e.g. because of being stressed, or not speaking well in a particular language) to still contribute to the discussion! Let me know what you think!
This is cool! How does it connect to Clubhouse?
@glen_creaser Right now you have to do everything manually – so far including the link to askclub.house in your bio when hosting a room + informing the audience about it worked pretty fine! I'll be trying to provide more automated way to do so this weekend :)
@marcin_brukiewicz I like the link in bio idea - it's quite accessible from there. There could be an outside of the box way of thinking about it too! I'll let you know if I think of anything.
@glen_creaser Thanks for the input! I'll spend some time on it as well! It was such a idea + implementation and I definitely follow the rule "Launch as fast as possible"!
@marcin_brukiewicz A great idea - and nothing about this looks rushed, so good on you. Best of luck!