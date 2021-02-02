discussion
Bobbie Racette
MakerFounder & CEO of Virtual Gurus
Oh hi there Product Hunt Community! 🖐❤️ My name is Bobbie and I’m the Founder & CEO of Virtual Gurus and askBetty. I’m excited to share askBetty with you! Juggling too many to-do's yet don’t need a full-time assistant? I invite you to try askBetty, an affordable personal assistant easily accessible through a tailored 1:1 conversation on Slack. Personally, I've used Betty to find and get quotes for exterminators to remove a skunk den in my yard (!!), order Xmas gifts for family and friends, transcribe my interview recordings into a blog post, and book my dog’s groomer appointments. Open your askBetty Slack app and type “Hey Betty” to get started. Feel free to share any questions, comments and feature requests below :)
