  1. Home
  2.  → askBetty

askBetty

Instant access to a live virtual assistant through Slack

Slack
Productivity
Virtual Assistants
askBetty gives Slack users instant access to a live personal assistant who can complete bite-sized admin or concierge-type tasks. Through a tailored one-to-one conversation, Betty can: review copy, source quotes, secure dinner reservations & more!
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Bobbie Racette
Maker
Founder & CEO of Virtual Gurus
Oh hi there Product Hunt Community! 🖐❤️ My name is Bobbie and I’m the Founder & CEO of Virtual Gurus and askBetty. I’m excited to share askBetty with you! Juggling too many to-do's yet don’t need a full-time assistant? I invite you to try askBetty, an affordable personal assistant easily accessible through a tailored 1:1 conversation on Slack. Personally, I've used Betty to find and get quotes for exterminators to remove a skunk den in my yard (!!), order Xmas gifts for family and friends, transcribe my interview recordings into a blog post, and book my dog’s groomer appointments. Open your askBetty Slack app and type “Hey Betty” to get started. Feel free to share any questions, comments and feature requests below :)
Share