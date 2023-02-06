Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Ask Quran
Ranked #2 for today
Ask Quran
AI powered search & references from the Quran
Visit
Upvote 99
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Ask Quran offers a ChatGPT-style interface that allows you to ask questions and receive references from the Quran. Whether you are trying to find something in the Quran or have forgotten the reference to a particular verse, Ask Quran can help.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
Ask Quran
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Ask Quran
AI-Powered Search and References from the Quran
0
reviews
275
followers
Follow for updates
Ask Quran by
Ask Quran
was hunted by
Misbah Syed
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Misbah Syed
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
Ask Quran
is not rated yet. This is Ask Quran's first launch.
Upvotes
99
Comments
5
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#12
Report