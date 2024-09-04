Launches
This is the latest launch from Fellow.app
See Fellow.app’s 22 previous launches →
Home
Product
Ask Fellow Copilot
ChatGPT for your meetings
Instead of scrambling to remember what happened in every meeting, simply ask Fellow Copilot. This ChatGPT-style interface pulls insights and answers from your meeting transcripts in Fellow, helping you stay on top of all the important details.
Launched in
Productivity
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
by
Fellow.app
About this launch
Fellow.app
Your Meeting Problem, Solved!
281
reviews
638
followers
Fellow.app
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 241 users. It first launched on September 18th, 2019.
Upvotes
38
Comments
12
