Hi ya'll!! I've built Ask Billie after I found myself getting stuck in the stage picking part of every product I've built. It's tedious, it's frustrating and it takes way too long than we want to spend on it. Branding companies are way to expensive for young startups to hire, so we're usually either wasting a lot of time, or end up with a bad choice only to pay for expensive rebranding later down the track. Ask Billie generates unique letter combinations and helps you find new unique potential brand names that are not based on existing words or products. Not another "bestFooders.com" "foodify.com" or "fooding.com". These are either terrible or long gone. Ask Billie aimes to help you find the next "Kodak", "Xerox", "Sony" or "Ikea". Brand names get value over time, we just need them to sound good. Billie is also layered with ML, and over use should produce better and better suggestions. BUT - startups are rarely a one man operation, so with AskBillie.co, you can invite team members to your project and you can all work on finding a name together. Comment on diffrerent ideas and vote on them to have the best rise to the top. Keep it organized is what Billie is all about! Will LOVE your feedback. Do you find it useful? Anything you think I can improve/change?
