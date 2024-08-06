Launches
Ascend a turborepo project in seconds

Ascendio is a powerful CLI tool that simplifies the setup of monorepo projects by automating the configuration of essential tools and libraries. With integrated support for ESLint, Prettier, TypeScript, TailwindCSS, shad-ch/ui and Turborepo.
SaaS
Developer Tools
Development
Wendel Freitas
in SaaS, Developer Tools, Development. Made by
Wendel Freitas
. Featured on August 7th, 2024.
